IPL commentary & blame Kejriwal — Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir's mantra for fighting Covid

Heartbreaking stories are coming in from across India as a second Covid wave wreaks havoc. Data suggests that this wave is proving to be more infectious and deadlier in some states, although India's death rate from the virus is still relatively low. But the county's healthcare system is crumbling amid the surge in cases - doctors say it's hard for them to "see the light at the end of the tunnel this time."





As Delhi witnesses, a dangerous COVID-19 situation, BJP leader from East Delhi and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with sharp words. While talking about what to do about the panic created among the people in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said that question should be raised against the Chief Minister. He further slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal for investing in advertisements instead of hospitals or COVID centres. He also compared the situation with last year mentioning this is happening again in Delhi.

While Delhi reels under serious challenges to tackle its COVID care facilities, Gautam Gambhir is seen busy shunning the authority - as a break from his daily Indian Premier League commentary. While Kejriwal is trying the best in tackling the situation, it's time to work in tandem instead of involving in blame game. Gambhir was nowhere discussing how the massive political rallies by his own party members in Bengal went unchecked with COVID looming large. With health conditions escalating in Delhi, Gambhir is now regularly flaring his tweets against Kejriwal and not getting a solution for it.



No vision, no direction. Delhi is dying. If you have any SHAME, then RESIGN @ArvindKejriwal — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2021

After an acute oxygen shortage in Delhi, hospitals was flagged in court and through appeals by politicians, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, some of the city's biggest medical facilities received a late-night refill yesterday. Oxygen tankers arrived late on Tuesday at some of these places, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, which were mere hours away from running out of stock. While all these events are happening in Delhi, Gambhir could be seen shouldering his commentating duty for IPL in Hindi on a daily basis.

Never wanted to indulge in politics at this time but this pathetic PR drive by @ArvindKejriwal & his minions is the lowest of low. I along with several others spend entire days calling left right & centre to arrange beds, oxygen etc coz he didn't build a single hospital in 6 yrs — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 18, 2021



Delhi's biggest COVID-19 facility, the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital, received 10 tonnes of supplies last night. The hospital administration said these stocks would suffice for now. Gangaram Hospital received 14,000 cubic metres of oxygen in two separate late night/early morning consignments, enough to hold them for a day or two, chairman DS Rana said. Meanwhile, Centre has blamed the four worst-affected states and their citizens for the unprecedented daily spike in corona cases and active caseload. Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, which happen to be the worst suffering states, are being particularly targeted by the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in his line of fire. Being the Union Health Minister of the Country, a doctor, and the chief of the whole plan and implementation of COVID-19 containment measures in the country, he must know the real situation in each of the states. When a majority of the states are recording high number of infections and active caseloads, selectively criticizing these four opposition-ruled states smacks of petty politics. If there are not sufficient data with the government of India and their research and testing facilities are falling short, how are the state governments to blame? States were asked to take their decisions but were not provided all the required information to make the right decision at right time.

For @ArvindKejriwal & his lackeys, my prior commitments seem to be reason behind surge in Delhi, not spending more than 500 crores in ads last year. FYI, with MPLAD freezed, all my earnings have gone into multiple Jan Rasois & COVID centres which were shut by Del Gov itself! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 18, 2021