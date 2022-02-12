IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

One of the two new teams in IPL 2022, the Ahmedabad franchise will be led by former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Former SRH spinner Rashid Khan and former KKR opener Shubman Gill were the two other picks by the team before the auction.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad



Chosen Players – Hardik Pandya (15 Cr), Rashid Khan (15 Cr), Shubman Gill (8 Cr)

Players Bought – Mohammad Shami (6.25 Cr), Jason Roy (2 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 43.75 cr

Player Slots Remaining – 20

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6

IPL 2021 GT Squad: No previous squad