2022 Omicron surge: Sports tournaments face uncertainty again - Live blog, Updates

The newest variant of the COVID-19 virus - omicron, is wreaking havoc in the world and just like 2020, a lot of sports events are facing uncertainty once again. The original COVID-19 virus had caused the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be postponed by a whole year given the strong impact it had, among other key events. The omicron virus, first detected in South Africa, has now slowly spread and India is currently seeing a spike in the COVID cases - that is already taking a toll on the sporting events that lie immediately ahead.

In any case, 2022 is supposed to be a packed year for sports with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games on the plate aside from the World Championship events. However, the start of the year may not be so perfect with several sporting events facing uncertainty.

