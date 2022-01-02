Coronavirus
2022 Omicron surge: Sports tournaments face uncertainty again - Live blog, Updates
With the arrival of 2022, the omicron virus has also started causing a rampage and affecting sports events again. Follow all LIVE updates here.
The newest variant of the COVID-19 virus - omicron, is wreaking havoc in the world and just like 2020, a lot of sports events are facing uncertainty once again. The original COVID-19 virus had caused the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be postponed by a whole year given the strong impact it had, among other key events. The omicron virus, first detected in South Africa, has now slowly spread and India is currently seeing a spike in the COVID cases - that is already taking a toll on the sporting events that lie immediately ahead.
In any case, 2022 is supposed to be a packed year for sports with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games on the plate aside from the World Championship events. However, the start of the year may not be so perfect with several sporting events facing uncertainty.
Follow all updates LIVE:
Live Updates
- 2 Jan 2022 6:50 AM GMT
Wrestling - 1st Open National Ranking Tournament shifted from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi has become the hotbed for the COVID-19 virus currently and this has forced the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to relocate the 1st Open National Ranking Tournament from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.
The Ranking Tournament was scheduled from January 10-12 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, IG Sports Complex, New Delhi but it will now be held at Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh).
"A lot of restrictions are being imposed in the national capital because of a surge in the Covid cases. We are expecting a full house as we have received record entries for the event so we shifted the venue. Since the 2021 nationals was organised in Nandini Nagar recently, the venue is ready to host the tournament," Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary, mentioned to The New Indian Express.
- 2 Jan 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Weightlifting Nationals postponed to March 2022
With the rampant rise of the COVID-19 cases, the Weightlifting Nationals that was scheduled to take place from 8th January to 16th January at Bhubaneshwar has been postponed too, after a decision was taken by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).
"We are in receipt of a letter dated 30th December from Odisha government regarding postponement of dates of IWLF Youth (Boys & Girls), Junior (Men & Women) and Senior (Men and Women) National Weightlifting Championships-2021-22 at Bhubaneswar — now to be held from 20-29 March 2022. Due to force majeure circumstances owing to the rise of Covid-19 and Omicron pandemic cases in the country, we are left with no option but to postpone the championships as per guidelines of the Odisha government," said a circular sent to all affiliated units by the IWLF.
Among the top weightlifters, Youth Olympics gold-medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), world clean-and-jerk champion S Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg) and junior world silver-medallist Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg) were supposed to be a part of this event, which will now be held in March.
- 2 Jan 2022 6:34 AM GMT
Football - I-league suspended after bio-bubble breach
The last week of 2021 saw the prestigious I-League facing suspension after a breach in the bio bubble in the team hotels during the Christmas week celebrations. The league was already underway but matches for two rounds have been suspended and will have to be rescheduled.
“The next round of matches (on December 30 and 31) will be rescheduled. We will review the situation on January 4,” I-League Chairman Subrata Dutta told PTI after an emergency meeting. The first-round matches were played on Sunday and Monday while the third-round games are scheduled for January 4 and 5.
Further updates are awaited.