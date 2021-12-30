One of Indian football's most prestigious league tournaments, the I-League, began with a lot of fanfare and excitement in December 2021. However, after two matchdays, the organisation of the league, or lack of it, got exposed. The tournament was being held in a secure bio-bubble in Kolkata amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Excitement levels of the fans came crashing down as the coronavirus positive cases began to rise after the bio-bubble breach.

As it happens, the organisers of the league had to suspend the competition temporarily until the situation improves. Having said that, the whole fiasco leaves the football enthusiasts with a lot of questions.

The following five aspects of the organisation of the I-League were questionable, to begin with. Let's take a look at the gravity of the matter and where did All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) fail in the proper organisation of the league:

No lessons learnt from the Indian Premier League

The last season of the Indian Premier League saw the competition being held in a secure bio-bubble in India as well. However, after three weeks of proper organisation with strict adherence to the protocols, the bio-bubble saw a breach. Eventually, the league was suspended due to rising cases and the rest of the competition had to be completed in the UAE.

However, in the case of the I-League, the bio-bubble adherence did not even last two days. There was no strictness in the implementation of the protocols, and a complete lack of monitoring of the situation. A secure bio-bubble needs constant observation, to prevent breaches. The I-League organisers could not keep it secure for even two days. More lessons need to be learnt by looking at the Indian Super League and its smooth organisation.

Not buying out hotels

One of the most shocking aspects of this abysmal failure in the proper organisation is not buying out hotels. A major feature of a secure bio-bubble is the hotel, where the team stays, is bought out so that it is inaccessible to the general public. Apparently, the organisers did not buy out the hotels where the teams were staying, thereby jeopardizing the integrity of the bio-bubble.

The previous season of the I-League was successfully organised under restrictions. If not anything, the ongoing season should have been easier to execute.

Reckless attitude towards the health and safety of the participants

The virus can have long-lasting effects on the players, making it difficult for them to play football. Vaccination protects the individuals but it does not prevent them from catching the virus again. In this situation, the health and safety of the playing and non-playing members of the league should have been the utmost priority.

Following the bio-bubble breach, it is apparent that AIFF's priorities were skewed. Poor organisation and maintenance of the bio-bubble put the health of the I-League members at risk. Was the health of the players not a priority for the AIFF?

Sharing floors, making it easy to breach the bubble

Apparently, the hotels weren't fully bought out and the teams were sharing the floors with members outside of the bio-bubble. This is absolutely poor planning from the organisers who should take lessons from other competitions and the smooth functioning from last year. It is imperative that the hotels and the floors are only accessible to the members of the bio-bubble.

Due to the sharing of floors, the training ground was easily accessible to the members outside of the bubble. The breach was hence inevitable. Letting the members of the bio-bubble take part in a Christmas event was also an example of poor decision-making. Eight players from Real Kashmir FC testing positive for coronavirus who were housed in Novotel hotel exposes the lacklustre planning.

Changes in hotels due to budget constraints?

The I-League last year saw the teams housed in Novotel, Westin. These five-star hotels were instrumental in the execution of the protocols and smooth functioning of the league. However, this time around they brought in Lemon Tree and the reason for the change is unknown. Is it due to budget constraints and cost-cutting?

The hotels that play a vital role in smooth functioning, where one gets better professionalism from the staff and the best facilities should be on the list. A statement from AIFF reads that "In case of a positive test result for any team member, he or she will have to undergo a 17-day period of quarantine – either in the same hotel on a different floor, or in an outside facility." It makes no sense for a positive case to isolate within the same hotel. The individual must leave the bio-bubble and enter only after the mandatory 17-day quarantine period post a negative RT-PCR test result.

This is just one example of the lack of planning, consideration and execution behind AIFF's organisation behind the I-League 2021-22. The question begs to be asked, why were the organisers so careless with the adherence to bio-bubble protocols? Within two days of the league's start, the poor management was exposed for the world to see.