Weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Weightlifting was introduced in the 1950 Auckland Commonwealth Games. It has been a regular part of the games since then and it is one of the core sports. Women's weightlifting and Para Powerlifting were introduced in the 2002 Manchester Games.

Preview

Weightlifting has been the goldmine for India in Commonwealth Games. India stands second on the all-time medal list of weightlifting with 43 gold, 48 silver and 34 bronze making it a total of 125 medals in this event.

The 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games were one of the best Indian weightlifting contingents have seen. India was awarded the best nation award as they finished with 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze to dominate the games.

Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu, Punam Yadav, Venkat Rahul, and Sathish Sivalingam were the gold medalists. Gururaja Poojary and Pardeep Singh won silver medals while Vikash Thakur and Deepak Lather won bronze.

The Indian squad going to Birmingham has a good combination of youth and experience as former medalists like Gururaja, Mirabai Chanu, Vikash Thakur and Punam Yadav are there along with youngsters such as Jeremy, Ajay and Achinta.

Weightlifting Schedule At CWG 2022

Day 2- Saturday, 30th July

Men's 55 Kg and 66 Kg (06:00 pm-10:45 pm IST)

Women's 49 Kg (12:30 am-02:45 am IST)

Women's 55 Kg (05:00 am-07:15 am IST)

Day 3- Sunday, 31st July

Men's 67 Kg (06:30 pm-08:00 pm IST)

Women's 59 kg (11:00 pm-01:30 am IST)

Men's 73 Kg (03:30 am-06:00 am IST)

Day 4- Monday, 1st August

Men's 81 Kg (06:30 pm-08:00 pm IST)

Women's 64 Kg (11:00 pm-01:30 am IST)

Women's 71 Kg (03:30 am-06:00 am IST)

Day 5- Tuesday, 2nd August

Women's 76 Kg (06:30 pm-08:00 pm IST)

Men's 96 Kg (11:00 pm-01:30 am IST)

Women's 87 Kg (03:30 am-06:00 am IST)

Day 6- Wednesday, 3rd August

Men's 109 Kg (06:30 pm-08:00 pm IST)

Women's 87+ Kg (11:00 pm-01:30 am IST)

Men's 109+ Kg (03:30 am-06:00 am IST)

Day 7- Thursday, 4th August

Para Powerlifting Women's Lightweight 61 Kg (12:00 am-02:45 am IST)

Para Powerlifting Men's Lightweight 72 Kg (12:00 am-02:45 am IST)

Para Powerlifting Women's Heavyweight 61+ Kg (04:30 am-07:15 am IST)

Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight 72+ Kg (04:30 am-07:15 am IST)

Indian Squad:

Women

Mirabai Chanu (49kg)

Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

Popy Hazarika (59kg)

Harjinder Kaur (71kg)

Punam Yadav (76kg)

Usha Kumari (87kg)

Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Men

Sanket Sagar (55kg)

Gururaja Poojary (61kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg)

Achinta Sehuli (73kg)

Ajay Singh (81kg)

Vikas Thakur (96kg)

Lovepreet Singh (109kg)

Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the official broadcaster Sony Sports Network.

LIVE Stream

Since Sony are the official broadcaster, you can also LIVE stream all the action on Sony LIV.