India's weightlifting squad for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Indian weightlifting contingent recorded a brilliant outing at the 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games when they swept medals across the categories to win 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. India was awarded the best team and will look to improve on the medal count in the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifting has been a major hunting ground for India in terms of medals. India stands 2nd in the overall weightlifting medal tally of CWG behind Australia. India has won a total of 125 medals which includes 43 gold, 48 silver and 34 bronze.

Indian Weightlifting Federation named a strong Indian contingent which will be led by Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Indian team has a good mix of experience and youth as the team has CWG medalists such as Punam Yadav, Vikas Thakur, Gururaja Poojary and youth Olympic champion Jeremy.

The weightlifting team will reach the host city Birmingham one month in advance to acclimatise to the conditions and undergo a preparatory camp ahead of the quadrennial event.

Here's the Indian weightlifting squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games:



Women

Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), Usha Kumari (87kg) and Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Men

Sanket Sagar (55kg), Gururaja Poojary (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sehuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)

Indian weightlifters have a chance to put on a great show at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and bring more glory to India.