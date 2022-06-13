What are the sports to be played at Commonwealth Games 2022?

India will be one of the 72 Commonwealth Games Associations competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

Because the Commonwealth Games programme is largely selected by the host nation, each Commonwealth Games features a different collection of sports. The number of sports has gradually increased over time, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham featuring the most ever.



The 2022 Commonwealth games will have 19 sports in total with Judo and Cricket coming back and Shooting being dropped off.



Here is the list of sports making an appearance at CWG 2022- Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing, Cricket (women's), Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.

1️⃣1️⃣ days.

1️⃣9️⃣ sports.

2️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ medal events.

5️⃣0️⃣ days to go!



Discover 50 things you need to know about #B2022 in our latest blog!https://t.co/sRY93IYL67 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) June 8, 2022

Judo returns after 2014 when it was removed. Tennis and Archery don't find any place again and Basketball continues its return.

India's Participation In CWG 2022

This will be India's 18th appearance in the CWG. India has won 503 medals in total at Commonwealth Games with 181 Gold Medals among it.

Currently, 109 athletes or players have qualified for Birmingham 2022, including 48 men and 61 women. Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team are among the athletes who will represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Hockey, Triathlon, and Table Tennis are among the sports in which Indians will compete.



The hockey and cricket draws have already been completed. Cricket will be played in a T20 format and will be exclusively for women.

