In which sports have India won medals at Commonwealth Games?

Having made their Commonwealth Games in it's second edition in 1934, India has clinched a total of 503 medals, including 181 gold medals in the quadrennial event. India has had representations in all but four editions of the Commonwealth Games and is one of the most successful nations in the event.

India bagged their first Commonwealth Games medal during their debut stint when they returned with a bronze bagged by wrestler Rashid Anwar in what was then called the British Empire Games. India then failed to win any medals in the quadrennial event until 1958, where they bagged a total of 3 medals including 2 gold.

Here, we take a look at all the sports India has medaled in at the Commonwealth Games.

Shooting

Shooting is India's most successful sport in the Commonwealth Games. They have won a total of 135 medals, including 63 gold in the sport and are second only to Australia.

Weightlifting

India have won 125 medals, including 43 gold in Weightlifting and are the second most successful nation in the sport at the Commonwealth Games after Australia.

Wrestling

India's first ever Commonwealth medal came in wrestling. They have so far bagged 201 medals with 43 gold in wrestling.

Boxing

India has won 37 medals in boxing including 8 gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Badminton

India's Commonwealth Games medal tally in badminton stands at 25 medals with 7 gold.

Table Tennis

India has won 20 medals including 6 gold medals in Table Tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

Athletics

India are ranked 15th in the all time Athletics medal tally at the Commonwealth Games. They have 28 medals including 5 gold against their name in track and field.

Archery

India is the second best nation in Archery at Commonwealth Games with a total of 8 medals including 3 gold.

Hockey

The most successful Olympic nation in hockey, has a not so impressive record in the sport at the Commonwealth Games. India has four medals with a solitary goal in hockey at CWG.

Squash

India has won 3 medals including one gold in squash at the Commonwealth Games.

Tennis

India boasts of 4 tennis medals in Commonwealth Games, including one gold.

Judo

India has won 8 medals with five bronze and 3 silver medals in judo at the Commonwealth Games.

Gymnastics

India's gymnastics' medal tally in Commonwealth Games stands at 3 medals, with one silver and two bronze.

Swimming

India's has a solitary bronze medal in swimming at the Commonwealth Games.





Check out India's complete medal tally at the Commonwealth Games here:

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 63 44 28 135 Weightlifting 43 48 34 125 Wrestling 43 37 22 102 Boxing 8 12 17 37 Badminton 7 7 11 25 Table Tennis 6 4 10 20 Athletics 5 10 13 28 Archery 3 1 4 8 Hockey 1 3 0 4 Squash 1 2 0 3 Tennis 1 1 2 4 Judo 0 3 5 8 Gymnastics 0 1 2 3 Swimming 0 0 1 1





*Table before the start of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games