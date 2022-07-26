Commonwealth Games 2022: Can Rohit and Manu step up in Neeraj Chopra's absence?

With Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra not available for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 owing to the injury he sustained at World Athletics Championship, India has two representatives in the form of Rohit Yadav and D.P. Manu in the Javelin Throw event.

Let us look at these young athletes and what are their chances:-

Rohit Yadav

The youngster impressed everyone with his recent showing at the World Athletics Championship. He registered an 80.42 m throw in the qualifying round and then finished 10th overall in the finals with a throw of 78.72 m. This was the first international experience for the athlete from U.P. He will look to improve his performance at the World Athletics Championship.

Rohit has thrown over 80 m in past with a personal best of 82.54 m which he registered at the National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship. It will take a massive effort from the youngster to finish at the podium but he will look to surprise one and all.

Rohit Yadav with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship 2022. (Credits- Rohit Yadav Twitter)

D.P. Manu



The youngster from Karnataka is going on his first international assignment at Commonwealth Games 2022 after throwing his personal best of 84.35 m at National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship where he trumped Rohit to win the gold medal.

D.P Manu and Rohit Yadav sit in the 5th and 6th positions among Commonwealth Javelin Throwers in this year's best throw behind Anderson Peters, Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem and Keshorn Walcott. With Peters, Nadeem and Walcott competing at CWG 2022, Rohit and Manu have a good chance to fight for the podium given they are at their best.