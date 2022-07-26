Neeraj Chopra to miss 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury

Neeraj Chopra is out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the injury he picked up during the World Athletics Championships.

"Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games as his fitness is not 100%," IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said.

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022

Chopra picked up a groin injury during his historic silver medal win at the Worlds on Sunday and has been advised a month's rest.

On Sunday, Neeraj let out a roar and showed a thumbs-up to the cameras after his fourth throw - the 88.13m one which put him in the medal places after an early stutter - but soon realised he had done some damage to his body in the process.

"I did feel a bit on my thigh after my fourth effort. I wasn't able to put in that much effort and strapped my thigh. I will know by morning how it feels or if it's something to worry about," he said about his injury.