Neeraj Chopra to miss 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury

Neeraj Chopra has been advised rest after picking up an injury during the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra won India's first ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday (IAAF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-26T13:39:12+05:30

Neeraj Chopra is out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the injury he picked up during the World Athletics Championships.

"Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games as his fitness is not 100%," IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said.

Chopra picked up a groin injury during his historic silver medal win at the Worlds on Sunday and has been advised a month's rest.

On Sunday, Neeraj let out a roar and showed a thumbs-up to the cameras after his fourth throw - the 88.13m one which put him in the medal places after an early stutter - but soon realised he had done some damage to his body in the process.

"I did feel a bit on my thigh after my fourth effort. I wasn't able to put in that much effort and strapped my thigh. I will know by morning how it feels or if it's something to worry about," he said about his injury.

