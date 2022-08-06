Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 11
silver 11
Bronze 11
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Hockey LIVE- India v South Africa- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow Men's Hockey Semi-final clash between India and South Africa LIVE here.

Indian Men Hockey Team
X

Indian Men's Hockey Team

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-06T22:31:15+05:30

Manpreet Singh led Indian Men's hockey team cruised through their group stage with three easy wins and one tough game against England at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the group owing to their better goal difference than England.

South Africa on the other hand surprised many when they knocked New Zealand with a 4-3 score in the must-win game. They will try their best to make it tough for the Indian team.

The winner will set up a gold medal clash against Australia or England in the second semi-final.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X