Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Hockey LIVE- India v South Africa- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Manpreet Singh led Indian Men's hockey team cruised through their group stage with three easy wins and one tough game against England at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the group owing to their better goal difference than England.

South Africa on the other hand surprised many when they knocked New Zealand with a 4-3 score in the must-win game. They will try their best to make it tough for the Indian team.

The winner will set up a gold medal clash against Australia or England in the second semi-final.

Stay tuned for more updates.