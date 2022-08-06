Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Hockey LIVE- India v South Africa- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow Men's Hockey Semi-final clash between India and South Africa LIVE here.
Manpreet Singh led Indian Men's hockey team cruised through their group stage with three easy wins and one tough game against England at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the group owing to their better goal difference than England.
South Africa on the other hand surprised many when they knocked New Zealand with a 4-3 score in the must-win game. They will try their best to make it tough for the Indian team.
The winner will set up a gold medal clash against Australia or England in the second semi-final.
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2022 4:22 PM GMT
Hello everyone and welcome to the live coverage of India v South Africa in the semi-finals of Commonwealth Games 2022.
Manpreet Singh will look to lead India to another assured medal for India.
