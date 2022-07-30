Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifters lead India's medal hopes on Day 2

Indian weightlifters will be in action on Day 2 of the CWG 2022 as three of them vie for the gold in there respective weight categories. All eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu as she attempts to recreate 2018's gold-winning performance.

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj will also have a lot of eyes on him as he becomes just the fourth Indian swimmer in a CWG final.

Apart from the Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist, Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary will also be eyeing podium finishes in weightlifting on the games' second day. Bindyarani Devi might give a fourth weightlifting medal too later in the day.

Here are the medal hopefuls who have serious chances of winning the first set of medals at the Birmingham edition.

Mirabai Chanu (Women's 49 kg- 10 pm IST)

Chanu will have Nigeria's Stella Kingsley and Papua New Guinea's Dika Toua as possible impediments on her path to the gold. However, the odds are certainly in the Indian's favour given her pedigree in the games.

Sanket Sargar (Men's 55 kg- 1:30 pm)

Along with Mirabai, Sanket clinched gold in the Singapore International Weightlifting Tournament which was held earlier this year. Perhaps the only lifter who can cause problems for Sargar in his quest to win gold is Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan.

Gururaja Poojary (Men's 61 kg- 4:15 pm)

While Poojary's chances of winning gold may not be as high as Chanu and Sargar, he is a strong contender to get a podium finish. Keep an eye on Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil and Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru who can provide some tough competition to the Indian.