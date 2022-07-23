Commonwealth Games 2022: Indians who can win medals in Boxing

Indian boxers have so far won 37 medals which include eight gold, twelve silver and seventeen bronze in the Commonwealth Games.

At the 2018 Gold Coast games, India was the second best nation in terms of boxing with nine medals, three gold, silver and bronze each.

Mary Kom created history by becoming the first woman to clinch a medal in boxing for India.

The 2022 Boxing contingent of India is headlined by World Champion Nikhat Zareen, World Championship silver medalist Amit Panghal and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina.

Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg)

Nikhat Zareen reigned supreme at the world championships in flyweight defeating Thai Boxer Jitapang Jutamas. Nikhat will look to continue her dazzling display at the international level with another laurel at the highest level.

Lovlina Borgohain (70 Kg)

The fiery and fast boxer from Assam, Lovlina has a taste of major international accolades when she won bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Commonwealth Games gold doesn't look like a daunting task for her given the form she is carrying for the past year.

Indian Women Boxing team looks strong for a multiple medal finish.

Amit Panghal



2019 World Championship silver medalist and World Number 1 in the 52-kg category, Amit Panghal had a disappointing outing at the Tokyo Olympics. He will certainly look to change this at CWG 2022 and go for gold.

Muhammad Hussamuddin

The bronze medalist of the 2018 Gold Coast Games, Hussamuddin has a great chance to change the colour of the medal this time.

Young Prospects

India is fielding a lot of debutants who will challenge for the medal. Jaismine and Nitu both have defeated strong opponents in the past and can certainly surprise Indian fans with their determination.

Rohit Tokas and Ashish Chaudhary have a great chance to put themselves among the best and test their abilities. The experienced boxer and previous World Championship medalist Shiva Thapa also has the experience to go all the way depending on how he performs that day.

All-in-all, India can easily rake up a number of 6-7 medals given the experience in the Indian squad.