India's boxing squad for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Indian boxing contingent will be looking to further add on to their 37-medal-tally when they reach Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In the women's four-member-team, the likes of Nikhat Zareen would love to continue her impressive form after becoming the World Champion. A surprising absentee comes in the form of veteran Mary Kom who will be missing the Birmingham games due to an injury. This only means that the young guns, including Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, will have to make up for the lack of experience and put their best punch forward.

In the men's front, the team will be led by Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa who were selected from the current crop of boxers after their successes in the national trials at Patiala. Olympian Amit Panghal would love to convert his silver from Gold Coast into a gold this time in Birmingham.



Indian Boxing Contingent for 2022 Commonwealth Games Men's: Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg) Rohit Tokas (67 kg) Sumit Kundu (75 kg) Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg) Sanjeet (92 kg) Sagar (92+ kg) Amit Panghal (flyweight) Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg) Women's: Nitu (48 kg) Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) Jaismine (60 kg) Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)



