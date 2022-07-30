Myth Buster: Not Hima Das, Sanket Sargar has won India's first medal at CWG 2022

Indian Twitter is on fire and celebrating with congratulatory tweets for Hima Das as she 'won the first gold in CWG 2022' for India. A viral video showing a spirited Hima Das running her way to Gold with a certain Romanian getting silver was shared by eminent names like Virender Sehwag.

Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ziTYoZy7K7 — Pegasus (@srao7711) July 30, 2022

The above-mentioned video has more than 10k likes and 2k retweets. From verified accounts to government officials everyone is tweeting this video.



The only problem here is Hima Das's event hasn't even started at Birmingham CWG 2022. And ironically, weightlifter Sanket Sargar was actually winning India's first medal at the 2022 CWG.

READ | Sanket Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022

Congrats Hima Das for winning Gold in 400 m in CWG at Birmingham 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sW6KKrH0mH — DCP Central Kolkata (@KPCentralDiv) July 30, 2022

What is this video then?



The video which is widely shared and circulated on Twitter is the video from the 2018 Junior Championship when Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold in any international track event. Hima clocked 51.46 seconds in the 400 m final creating history.



The athlete hailing from Assam will be representing India in Women's 4*100 M relay at Commonwealth Games 2022 on 3rd August 2022.

Even Virender Sehwag shared the video and later deleted it.





This is a sad state of affairs that even in 2022 the awareness of Olympic sports is missing and people don't even research about such historic moments.

While the video of Hima was setting social media on fire, India did get their first medallist at the 2022 CWG, with weightlifter Sanket Sargar winning the 55kg silver despite an injury.