Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Quarterfinals Day 3 LIVE: India men's team vs Bangladesh — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
The Indian men's table tennis team led by Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan will take on neighbours Bangladesh in the quarterfinals of the men's team event. Follow LIVE.
With the Manika Batra-led women's team suffering heartbreak in the quarterfinals against Malaysia, losing 3-2 and crashing out, it will be up to the Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-led Indian men's table tennis team to defend their title.
Up against Bangladesh, the Indian men's team should have a fairly easy outing today in the quarterfinals.
Follow all table tennis updates live:
Live Updates
- 31 July 2022 12:13 PM GMT
Brilliant display from the dominant Indian men's team!
The defending champs are into the semi-finals once more and they will take on Nigeria in the semi-finals next!
Brilliant show!
- 31 July 2022 12:13 PM GMT
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins and India is into the semifinals!
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran makes it look extremely easy as India gets a very easy 3-0 victory over Bangaldesh and enters the semi-finals.
Sathiyan wins 11-2, 11-3, 11-5!
- 31 July 2022 12:10 PM GMT
Sathiyan leads 7-3 as India edges close to the semi-final here!
Sathiyan defends extremely well and puts pressure on the Bangladeshi player!
- 31 July 2022 11:57 AM GMT
And Sharath Kamal also wraps up business in no time!
Sharath Kamal wins the match after dominating strongly, 11-4, 11-7, 11-2!
India gets a 2-0 lead against Bangladesh!
- 31 July 2022 11:55 AM GMT
Sheer dominance from Sharath Kamal in the third game!
Sharath Kamal leads 8-1 in the third game!