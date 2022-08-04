Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 LIVE: Hima Das (finally) in action— Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog
CWG 2022 Live Results: Hima Das and Sreeshankar will be in action today as Athletics begins to add to India's medal tally.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Athletics medals might be on offer on Day 7 on Thursday as Sreeshankar tries to follow up Tejaswin Shankar's medal. Hima Das also finally takes stage, and in the 200metres heat and not the 400metres final as social media would have you believe. How many more medals can India add to their tally today?
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2022 7:09 AM GMT
Tejaswin's historic medal
The highlight from last night's action was Tejaswin's medal, India's first ever CWG medal in High Jump.
- 4 Aug 2022 7:06 AM GMT
Day 7 Schedule
Hima Das is in action pretty early in the day. Badminton and TT action also resume after a break.
Next Story