Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Table Tennis Day 7 LIVE: Reeth/Sanil in Mixed Doubles action — Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 7 Table Tennis at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
After a mixed result in the team's section, the Indian paddlers move to their individual rounds today. Leading the nation's charge would be Sathiyan and Manika in mixed doubles and Sathiyan-Sharath in men's doubles.
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT
Into Game 2, the Indian duo finally manages to get a lead at 6-5!
Sanil Shetty uses his forehands gorgeously and India finally gets a lead at 6-5 against the lower-ranked Malaysian side.
- 4 Aug 2022 9:24 AM GMT
The young pairing from Malaysia are on a roll, leads 10-6!
Sanil and Reeth are yet to find groove here as their shots fall out of the table, the Malaysians play smartly!
- 4 Aug 2022 9:16 AM GMT
Reeth and Sanil are on court, we are good to begin!
Reeth and Sanil have chosen to receive as we begin this clash against Malaysia! Let's go!
- 4 Aug 2022 9:11 AM GMT
Husband-wife duo of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will be in Mixed Doubles action!
To start things off, it will be the paddler couple of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison as they will take on WONG Qi Shen / TEE Ai Xi of Malaysia!
- 4 Aug 2022 8:55 AM GMT
We'll also have para table tennis action on our cards today!
In para-table tennis, India got off to a great start with Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel making her CWG debut on the right note!
We will have Bhavina, Sonal, Raj and Baby Sahana in action today!