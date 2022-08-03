Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 7 India's Schedule - Boxers fighting for the podium

After Day 6 brought India one medal and assured of a few, the boxers will be in action and contention for more medal assurance. Sreeshankar and Anees will gear for medal in Men's Long Jump final. Here is India's schedule for Day 6 at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Day 7 Schedule (04th August) (IST Timings)

Athletics- Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala- Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Group A: 02:30 PM

Athletics-Hima Das- Women's 200 M Heat 2- 03:03 PM

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Bavleen Kaur- Individual Qualification- 04:30 PM Onwards



Boxing- Amit Panghal v Lennon Mulligan- men's flyweight quarter-final 04:45 PM

Squash- Sunayana/Anahat v Chanitma/Yeheni- Women's Doubles Ro32- 05:30 PM

Squash- Senthilkumar/Abhay v Joe/Luca- Men's Doubles Ro32- 06:00 PM

Boxing- Jaismine v Troy Garton- women's middleweight quarter-final- 06:15 PM

Hockey- India v Wales- Men's Group B- 06:30 PM

Squash- Dipika/Saurav v TBD- Mixed Doubles Ro16- 07:00 PM

Boxing- Sagar v Keddy Evans- Super Heavyweight quarter-final- 08:00 PM

Squash- Joshana/Harinder v Cameron/Donna Mixed Doubles Ro16- 11:00 PM

Athletics- Murli Shreeshankar, Md. Anees- Men's Long Jump Final- 12:12 AM

Boxing- Rohit Tokas v Xavier Matafa Welterweight Quarterfinal- 12:30 AM

Squash- Joshana/Dipika v TBD- Women's Doubles Ro16- 12:30 AM

(To be updated...)