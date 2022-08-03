Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 LIVE: Lovepreet Singh in medal event — Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog
CWG 2022: How many more medals can India add to their 13 medals? Could we get a first ever individual medal in Squash? Can the Boxing team begin a gold rush?
Commonwealth Games 2022: India are currently at sixth spot in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally with 13 medals - 5 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze. The medal rush is set to continue on Wednesday, with some major sports set to be in action. Day 6 Schedule
- 3 Aug 2022 7:56 AM GMT
Lawn Bowls, Judo players in action
The action has started on Day 6. Several Indian Lawn Bowls teams are in action at the moment.
- 3 Aug 2022 7:12 AM GMT
Upcoming Events: Weightlifting, Judo, Para TT, Squash, Boxing
Weightlifting- Singh Lovepreet (Men's 109 kg)- 02:00 PM
Judo- Tulika Maan v TBD- Women's +78 Kg Quarter final- 02:30 PM
Judo- Deepak Daswal v Eric Jean Sebastian- Men's 100 Kg Elimination- 02:30 PM
Para Table Tennis-
Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM
Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM
Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Women's Singles 6-10)- 3:10 PM
Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Men's Singles 3-5)- 04:55 PM
Squash- Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu- Mixed Doubles Ro32- 03:30 PM
Boxing- Nitu v Nicole Clyde- 45-48 kg Minimumweight- 04:45 PM
- 3 Aug 2022 7:10 AM GMT
Day 5 Recap - 2 golds, 2 silver
India's Day 5 highlights at the Birmingham CWG was certainly dominated by four women who created history by winning a gold in the game of Lawn Bowls. There were some disappointments like Punam Yadav's failed attempts in Clean and Jerk, or Seema Punia and Navjot Kaur Dhillon's below par performances in the final, but the three medals accrued in the day outweigh everything else.
Lawn Bowls Women's Fours (Gold)- The quartet of Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Lovely Choubey made the whole country fall in love with a whole new sport which was once unknown to them before their golden win.
Table Tennis Men's Team (Gold)- The India Men's team were able to defend their title with flying colours after defeating Singapore in the final.
Badminton Mixed Team (Silver)- The Mixed team could not live up to the expectations as Malaysia's shuttlers were just a tad bit better than the Indians as they ran away with the gold, leaving their opponents with the silver.
Weightlifting, Vikas Thakur (Silver)