Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Hockey LIVE: India v Canada - Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE update from India's clash against Canada at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's hockey team take on Canada in a must win encounter at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games today. Will Savita Punia and co manage to win on demand and advance?
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2022 10:07 AM GMT
3' - SALIMA TETE SCORESSS!
A dangerously lifted ball inside the D by Canada hands India a PC after a referral asked by Vandana Katariya. Gurjit Kaur's drag flick is blocked well by the first rusher, but a quick reaction from the Indians help them score as Salima Tete taps it in.
IND 1-0 CAN
- 3 Aug 2022 10:03 AM GMT
2' - India on the charge
India start well and have penetrated the circle a couple of times already. Nothing dangerous so far as the Canadian defence remains intact.
- 3 Aug 2022 10:01 AM GMT
India with the possession
Done with the countdown and off we go. India move from right to left with the possession to start off.
- 3 Aug 2022 9:33 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
The Indian women's hockey team is all set to take on Canada in a must win encounter today. The women in blue have a lot to play for after the loss against England yesterday with their fate hanging in balance.
Can Savita Punia and co step up?