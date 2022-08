Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 6 India's Schedule- Weightlifters once again in the spotlight

After Day 5 raining medals for the Indian contingent, the weightlifters will once again be in action and in contention for more podium finishes. Even Manpreet Kaur will vie to clinch a medal in the Women's Shot Put final.

Here is India's schedule for Day 5 at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Day 5 Schedule (3rd August- IST)

Weightlifting- Singh Lovepreet (Men's 109 kg)- 02:00 PM

Judo- Tulika Maan v TBD- Women's +78 Kg Quarter final- 02:30 PM

Judo- Deepak Daswal v Eric Jean Sebastian- Men's 100 Kg Elimination- 02:30 PM

Para Table Tennis-

Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Women's Singles 3-5)- 03:10 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Women's Singles 6-10)- 3:10 PM

Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Men's Singles 3-5)- 04:55 PM

Squash- Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu- Mixed Doubles Ro32- 03:30 PM

Boxing- Nitu v Nicole Clyde- 45-48 kg Minimumweight- 04:45 PM



Boxing-Hussamuddin v Tyragain Morning 54-57 (featherweight)- 05:45 PM

Weightlifting- Purnima Pandey (Women's 87 kg)- 06:30 PM

Para Table Tennis-

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (Women's Singles 6-10)- 09:40 PM

Bhavina Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Women's Singles 3-5)- 10:15 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Women's Single 3-5)- 10:15 PM

Raj Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Men's Singles 3-5)- 12 AM

Weightlifting- Singh Gurpreet (Men's 109 kg)- 11 PM

Boxing- Nikhat Zareen v Helen Jones 48-50 (Light Flyweight)- 11:15 PM



Athletics- Manpreet Kaur- Shot put final- 12:35 AM

Boxing- Lovlina Borgohain v Rosie Eccles 66-70 (Light Middleweight)- 12:45 AM

Boxing- Ashish Kumar v Aaron Bowen 75-80 (Light Heavyweight)- 02:00 AM