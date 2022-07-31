Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Quarterfinals LIVE: India vs South Africa — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

On a sensational roll, defending champions India will take on South Africa in the Mixed Team badminton quarterfinals at the NEC Hall.

Having dominated their way past Pakistan (5-0), Sri Lanka (5-0) and Australia (4-1) in the group stage matches, India, with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in the squad, will look to continue their dominance against South Africa and earn India a spot in the semi-finals of the Mixed Team badminton event.

