Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Quarterfinals LIVE: India vs South Africa — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Having dominated in the group stages against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, defending champions India will take on South Africa in the quarterfinals of the Mixed Team badminton event. Follow LIVE.
On a sensational roll, defending champions India will take on South Africa in the Mixed Team badminton quarterfinals at the NEC Hall.
Having dominated their way past Pakistan (5-0), Sri Lanka (5-0) and Australia (4-1) in the group stage matches, India, with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in the squad, will look to continue their dominance against South Africa and earn India a spot in the semi-finals of the Mixed Team badminton event.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 31 July 2022 5:31 PM GMT
And Lakshya Sen wins the match easy-peasy!
Lakshya Sen makes light work of his opponent and wins 21-5, 21-6!
India lead 2-0 against South Africa in this quarterfinal!
- 31 July 2022 5:21 PM GMT
Into Game 2 and we see some cheeky play from both players at the net
Lakshya Sen gets off to another great start in the second but the South African surprises by staying in the rallies.
Sen leads 7-1
- 31 July 2022 5:15 PM GMT
Extremely easy this is for Lakshya Sen as he casually hits smash winners!
Lakshya Sen is being too powerful for the South African and makes it look very easy...
Sen leads 18-4
- 31 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
The South African youngster makes easy errors, the points come easy for Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen plays smartly and the South African falls prey to his tactics and makes errors aplenty!
Sen leads at 11-4 in the mid-game break!
- 31 July 2022 5:04 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen will enter this match as the heavy favourite!
The defending champs are looking in a great position here as Lakshya Sen takes court!
India leads 1-0 in this quarterfinal tie.