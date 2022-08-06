Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 8 LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh in quarters — Scores, Updates, Blog
Indian badminton stars led by PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen will be looking to stay on track for their individual medals as they contest the quarters at the Birmingham CWG 2022. Follow live.
An exciting day of badminton action lies ahead as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be in action in the quarterfinals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Other than an early upset in the mixed doubles, the Indian badminton contingent has been impressing so far at the 2022 CWG.
Follow all badminton action live:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2022 11:52 AM GMT
Into the decider, Goh levels at 6 ALL!
A few unforced errors from Sindhu as the nerves are showing a little. Goh also charges!
It is 6 ALL!
- 6 Aug 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Sindhu wins the second game, we are into a decider!
Sindhu wins the second game, 21-14! We are into a decider now.
- 6 Aug 2022 11:23 AM GMT
Into the second game, Sindhu leads 3-1!
The aggression has set in for Sindhu as she smashes away and leads 3-1 in the second game!
- 6 Aug 2022 11:19 AM GMT
PV Sindhu loses the first game very closely...
PV Sindhu loses her lead as Goh takes over and gets the momentum on his side to win the first game, 21-19!
Sindhu will have to turn things around here!
- 6 Aug 2022 11:16 AM GMT
Sindhu hits a timely cross-court smash as Goh has taken a lead here!
Sindhu has pressure on her as Goh leads 18-16 here!
Things aren't looking great for Sindhu as Goh has the momentum, she needs to buck up!
- 6 Aug 2022 11:13 AM GMT
Some sensational badminton here as Sindhu and Goh engage in some intense net shots!
Sindhu has a very narrow lead at 15-14 but Goh is closing in fast!
- 6 Aug 2022 11:07 AM GMT
PV Sindhu leads 11-9 in the mid-game break
This won't be an easy match for Sindhu as already the Malaysian is being creative with her shots, making Sindhu work hard!