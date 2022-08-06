Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 10
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 8 LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh in quarters — Scores, Updates, Blog

Indian badminton stars led by PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen will be looking to stay on track for their individual medals as they contest the quarters at the Birmingham CWG 2022. Follow live.

PV Sindhu
X

PV Sindhu (Source: AFP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-06T17:22:59+05:30

An exciting day of badminton action lies ahead as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be in action in the quarterfinals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Other than an early upset in the mixed doubles, the Indian badminton contingent has been impressing so far at the 2022 CWG.

Follow all badminton action live:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Commonwealth Games Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
