Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Schedule: Wrestlers and Boxers look for medals galore

After the Indian Wrestlers showered medals on the 8th Day of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 will see more influx of medals as Indian boxers will play their semi-final bouts and six more wrestlers will fight for the gold medal.

Indian Women's Cricket Team will take on England in the semi-finals and the men's hockey team will take on South Africa in the semis.

Para Athletics- Poonam, Sharmila, Santosh- Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final- 02:50 PM

Athletics- Priyanka, Bhawna Jat- Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final- 03:00 PM

Athletics- Avinash Sable- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final- 04:20 PM

Athletics- Women's 4*100m Relay- 04:45 PM

Boxing- Nitu v Priyanka Dhillon- Women's Minimumweight Semi-final- 03:00 PM

Boxing- Amit Panghal v Patrick Chinyemba- Men's Flyweight Semi-final- 03:30 PM

Cricket- India v England- Women's Cricket Semi-final- 03:30 PM

Wrestling- Ravi Dahiya v Suraj Singh- Men's 57 Kg Quarter-final- 03:00 PM onwards

Wrestling- Deepak Nehra v Nishan Randhawa- Men's 97 Kg Quarter-final- 03:00 PM onwards

Wrestling- Pooja Sihag v Michelle Montague- Women's 76 Kg Quarter-final- 03:00 PM onwards

Wrestling- Vinesh Phogat v Mercy Bolafunoluwa- Women's 53 Kg Nordic System- 03:00 PM onwards

Boxing- Nikhat Zareen v Alfiya Stubley- Women's Light Flyweight Semi-final- 07:15 PM

Boxing- Jaismine v Gemma Paige Richardson- Women's Lightweight Semi-final- 08:00 PM

Hockey- India v South Africa- Men's Semi-final- 10:30 PM

Athletics- Manju Bala- Women's Hammer Throw Final- 11:30 PM

Athletics- Avinash Sable- Men's 5000m Final- 12:40 AM



Boxing- Rohit Tokas v Stephen Zimba- Men's Welterweight Semi-final- 12:45 AM

Boxing- Sagar v Ifenayi Onyekwere- Men's Super Heavyweight Semi-final- 01:30 AM



