Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Schedule: Wrestlers and Boxers look for medals galore
The Indian cricket team and the men's hockey team will also be hoping to assure their medals when they play their respective semifinals.
After the Indian Wrestlers showered medals on the 8th Day of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 will see more influx of medals as Indian boxers will play their semi-final bouts and six more wrestlers will fight for the gold medal.
Indian Women's Cricket Team will take on England in the semi-finals and the men's hockey team will take on South Africa in the semis.
Para Athletics- Poonam, Sharmila, Santosh- Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final- 02:50 PM
Athletics- Priyanka, Bhawna Jat- Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final- 03:00 PM
Athletics- Avinash Sable- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final- 04:20 PM
Athletics- Women's 4*100m Relay- 04:45 PM
Boxing- Nitu v Priyanka Dhillon- Women's Minimumweight Semi-final- 03:00 PM
Boxing- Amit Panghal v Patrick Chinyemba- Men's Flyweight Semi-final- 03:30 PM
Cricket- India v England- Women's Cricket Semi-final- 03:30 PM
Wrestling- Ravi Dahiya v Suraj Singh- Men's 57 Kg Quarter-final- 03:00 PM onwards
Wrestling- Deepak Nehra v Nishan Randhawa- Men's 97 Kg Quarter-final- 03:00 PM onwards
Wrestling- Pooja Sihag v Michelle Montague- Women's 76 Kg Quarter-final- 03:00 PM onwards
Wrestling- Vinesh Phogat v Mercy Bolafunoluwa- Women's 53 Kg Nordic System- 03:00 PM onwards
Boxing- Nikhat Zareen v Alfiya Stubley- Women's Light Flyweight Semi-final- 07:15 PM
Boxing- Jaismine v Gemma Paige Richardson- Women's Lightweight Semi-final- 08:00 PM
Hockey- India v South Africa- Men's Semi-final- 10:30 PM
Athletics- Manju Bala- Women's Hammer Throw Final- 11:30 PM
Athletics- Avinash Sable- Men's 5000m Final- 12:40 AM
Boxing- Rohit Tokas v Stephen Zimba- Men's Welterweight Semi-final- 12:45 AM
Boxing- Sagar v Ifenayi Onyekwere- Men's Super Heavyweight Semi-final- 01:30 AM
