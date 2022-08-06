"Biased Decision" — Indian fans cry foul after penalty retake for Australia in hockey Commonwealth Games semifinal

The Indian women's hockey team fell to a 0-3 loss against Australia in a penalty shootout at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

But, more than the loss what stood out was the controversial circumstances under which Australia were awarded the retake of their first penalty in the shootout.

While the officials blamed the decision on the clock, things certainly did not go well with Indian fans on social media.





Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, Sorry Clock start nahi hua. Such biasedness used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/mqxJfX0RDq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2022





August 5, 2021: Clock stopped during India's (M) bronze medal match vs Germany at Tokyo #Olympics.

August 5, 2022: Clock not started during first penalty in shoot-out against Aus, which Savita saved, in #CWG SF.

August 5, international hockey's clock malfunction day, then? 😅 — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 6, 2022

Nonsense. Clock doesn't start, Savita's stop, had to be taken again. Unbelievable — stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) August 5, 2022









I feel for the women's hockey team🥺💔 — Pradyut Acharjee (@im_pacharjee) August 6, 2022





Cheating at its best. Umpire says "CLOCK HAS NOT STARTED" and the brilliant save by the goal keeper was wasted. @FIH_Hockey if you can't organise the tournament with fair play, just give trophy to your favourite England or Australia. #cheating #CWG2022 #FIH #Australia #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sdxpgA5vtk — Devraj TS (@Devraj_TS) August 6, 2022



