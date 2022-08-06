Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
"Biased Decision" — Indian fans cry foul after penalty retake for Australia in hockey Commonwealth Games semifinal
While the officials blamed the decision on the clock, things certainly did not go well with Indian fans on social media.
The Indian women's hockey team fell to a 0-3 loss against Australia in a penalty shootout at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
But, more than the loss what stood out was the controversial circumstances under which Australia were awarded the retake of their first penalty in the shootout.
While the officials blamed the decision on the clock, things certainly did not go well with Indian fans on social media.
Next Story