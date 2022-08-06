Commonwealth Games 2022: Why Australia was given a retake during hockey semifinal shoot-out — Explained

The Indian women's hockey team fell to a 0-3 loss against Australia in the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after being tied 1-1 at the end of the match.

Though Australia's first shot in the shoot-out was saved cleanly by the Indian goalkeeper and skipper Savita Punia, the Hockeyroos were given an re-take via which they scored the first goal of the shoot-out. Why?

Why were the Australians given a retake of the first shot in the shoot-out?

As per the information available, Australia's Malone took the shot before the clock started ticking. This is why Australia were awarded a retake despite a clean save by Savita Punia.

The reason behind on why the 'clock did not start' remains anybody's guess.

Though India were not at fault by any means in this, they had to pay the price - something which none of the Indian fans or experts were happy with.