When will Praggnanandhaa's 2023 Chess World Cup final end?

Indian sports fans have been waking up to the rhythm of international chess over the last two weeks, as the country's young Grandmasters - led by the 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa - have stormed into the citadel of the global game at the 2023 Chess World Cup in Baku.

Praggnanandhaa, who has become the youngest ever Chess World Cup finalist and the first from India since Viswanathan Anand two decades ago, has already defeated world number 2 and world number 3 on way to the final. Only world number one, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, stands in his way now.

Potentially, two more days of action remain in the final between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen following a tie in 35 moves in the first of two classical games. But it could all come to an end on Wednesday itself.

On Wednesday, the second (and potentially deciding) game will start at 4:30 pm IST. Praggnanandhaa will play with black pieces. The victor of the second game will win the World Cup and take home prize money of $110,000.

Why Pragg has a better chance of victory if he can draw on Wednesday

If a winner is decided on Wednesday on the basis of the second classical game, it would seem Magnus would have the advantage over the Indian Grandmaster.

The time control for the game shall be: 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the rest of the game with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move 1.

Recent history shows that Praggnanandhaa has a better chance of clinching the World Cup title if he can force another draw on Wednesday and take Magnus into a tie-break on Thursday, the last day of the event.

Praggnanandhaa defeated all of Hikaru Nakamura, Arjun Erigasi and Fabiano Caruana at the ongoing World Cup via tiebreaks. Carlsen, on the other hand, has only played in the faster time control formats once so far in the World Cup.

Tie-break format on Thursday

In case there is another draw on Wednesday - something that will be clear by around 7:30 pm IST - we go into two tie-break games in rapid format on Thursday with a time control of 25 minutes for each player + 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

If those two tie-break games do not find us a winner, the players will play two more games in rapid format with a time control of 10 minutes for each player + 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

If that also does not find a winner, there will be two more games with the time control of 5 minutes for each player + 3 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

If that also does not find a winner, the contest enters sudden death where a single blitz game with a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1 shall be played to determine the winner. This single game will be repeated until there’s one winner.

Live streaming of Praggnanandhaa's Chess World Cup final vs Magnus Carlsen:

