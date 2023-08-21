R Praggnanandhaa moves to Chess World Cup final, will face Magnus Carlsen

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated World number two Fabiano Caruana in the tie-breaker of the semi-finals on Monday to reach the final of the ongoing FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Indian grandmaster will take on World number one Magnus Carlsen in the final tomorrow who defeated Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov to book his spot in the finals.

The teenager from Chennai became only the second Indian ever to qualify for the finals of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and he will also feature in the Candidates tournament next year.

🔥 Praggnanandhaa goes to the final of the #FIDEWorldCup!



The Indian prodigy managed to beat world #3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks and will battle it out against Magnus Carlsen for the title.



📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/FDOjflp6jL — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 21, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Praggnanandhaa drew the second game against Fabiano Caruana to push the contest into a tie-break.



The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1. Sunday's match between Praggnanandhaa and world No.3 Caruana ended in a stalemate in 47 moves.

In the first classical game on Saturday, Praggnanandhaa fought a gritty battle against the American grandmaster to share the honors in 78 moves.

Praggnanandhaa will be the second Indian at Candidates Tournament since Anand

With his win in the semis, Pragg has booked his ticket to the 2024 Candidates tournament in Toronto and will become the second Indian to feature in the tournament after Vishwanathan Anand.

The top three finishers at the FIDE World Cup will earn places in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from 2 April to 25 April 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

The winner of the 2024 Candidates tournament will earn the right to play in the World Chess Championship 2024 against the current World Chess Champion Ding Liren.

Anand first qualified for the Candidates tournament in 1993. He last qualified for the 2016 World Chess Championship Candidates tournament by virtue of losing the 2014 World Chess Championship match. No Indian has qualified for the Candidates other than him.