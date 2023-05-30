On his 17th birthday, Gukesh D beats Magnus Carlsen in Norway

Indian Grand Master Dommaraju Gukesh, better known as Gukesh D, defeated former World Champion Magnus Carlsen on Monday, which also happened to be the 17-year-old's birthday. This win came at the ongoing 11th Norway Chess Blitz 2023 tournament.

While this was the first time Gukesh beat Carlsen in a rated game, this wasn't the first time the Indian teen defeated the five-time world champion. Last year in October, Gukesh had become the youngest player ever to defeat Magnus after the Tamil Nadu lad did so in the ninth round of Aimchess Rapid Online tournament.

Apart from beating the World No.1 in Norway, Gukesh also defeated Dutch GM Anish Giri and American GM Hikaru Nakamura. While Gukesh finished seventh, the Norwegian Carlsen finished a lowly tenth.



