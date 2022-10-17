Chess: Gukesh becomes the youngest player to defeat Magnus Carlsen; beats Pragg's record

Indian teen Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, on Sunday, became the youngest player in the world to defeat the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. The Tamil Nadu lad achieved this feat during the ninth round of the ongoing Aimchess Rapid Online tournament.

At 16 years, 4 months and 20 days of age, Gukesh broke the record of the fellow Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa to become the youngest player to defeat Carlsen during his long reign as a World Champion. The latter was 16 years, 6 months and 10 days old when he defeated the Norwegian in February earlier this year.

Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh was involved in a tight contest with Magnus before the latter blundered. The game then lasted only 3 more moves before the world champion resigned from the contest.

This win for Gukesh comes just a day after Arjun Erigaisi brought down Carlsen on Saturday.

Gukesh just became the youngest player to ever beat Magnus after he became WC! Hats off to the 16-Year-Old Indian superstar 🔥 #ChessChamps — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) October 16, 2022





Gukesh would later go on to lose against GM Duda before registering consecutive wins over GM Mamedyarov and GM Eric Hansen in his other matches on Sunday.

After 12 rounds of play at the Aimchess Rapid Online, Gukesh along with fellow Indian teenager Arjun Erigaisi sit third and fourth in the standings respectively. Among the other Indians, veterans Vidit Gujarathi is currently 10th, followed by Pentala Harikrishna at 14th.