"Don't get carried away" — chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's coach RB Ramesh advises

Ever since 16-year-old chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated the reigning 5-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen during the online Airthings Masters event with black pieces, he has taken the whole of the Indian chess fraternity by storm.

Being only the third Indian to have upset Magnus Carlsen in their career, R. Praggnanandhaa joined the elite list of Vishy Anand and Pentala Harikrishna who have achieved this feat before the Chennai lad.

With wishes pouring in from everywhere, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi also lauded this immense victory of R. Praggnanandhaa, the chess prodigy's coach, Grandmaster RB Ramesh took to Twitter to remind people that they should not be getting ahead of themselves and lose perspective from the matter.



We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022

RB Ramesh who has always known that R. Praggnanandhaa is a special case and was exceptionally talented ever since he came under his wing, also acknowledged the greatness of what the teenager has managed to achieve but also reminded that there is a "long journey ahead" to focus ahead and one shouldn't be dwelling for too long on this lone online victory alone.



While it is creditable that a 16-year-old beat the reigning World champion in an online rapid game, we should not lose perspective and get carried away. There is a long journey ahead. Nice to see chess performances getting attention from media and luminaries across fields. — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) February 23, 2022

After this stunning win, a lot of parents have been approaching RB Ramesh to also train their kids but the Grandmaster also reminded them that the success that comes from the game is reliant on the child and not on the coach so much. Stressing on the fact that parents should let their children appreciate the beauty and values of the game and enjoy it rather them pressurize them into it, RB Ramesh's timely reminder comes at a time when the whole country is buzzing with Praggnanandhaa's big victory.

