WATCH: R Praggnanandhaa becomes the third Indian to defeat Magnus Carlsen

The teen Indian chess sensation, R Praggnanandhaa, left the entire chess fraternity in awe as he defeated the reigning five-time World Champion GM Magnus Carlsen with black pieces during the ongoing Airthings Masters.

The youngest player in the field, Praggnanandhaa was enduring a tough time in the event when he was pitted against Carlsen in the eighth round. The 16-year-old had by then won only a solitary game over Armenian GM Levon Aronian, while drawing two and losing all his remaining games.

Against Carlsen though, the young Praggnanandhaa was right on the money.

Plying his trade with the black pieces, the Tamil Nadu lad seemed to have landed a good position during the middle game but failed to convert it into something big. His chances looked a lot slimmer from here with Carlsen playing all best moves, but the Indian kept himself alive with some wonderful play with his queen and knight.

The World Champion, who is known for his tenacious approach, eventually relented and resigned the game to hand Praggnanandhaa a win in 39 moves.



With this win, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa also became only the third Indian in history to defeat Magnus Carlsen after former World Champion Vishwanathan Anand and GM Pentala Harikrishna.

The Airthings Masters is an online event played in the rapid format - 15 mins + 10 seconds, as a part of the Champions Chess Tour.