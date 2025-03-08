Aravindh Chithambaram's Chess comes of age in Prague

Aravindh Chithambaram likes to call himself the ‘pawn of 64 squares’ – or so his Twitter username suggests.

The 25-year-old from Chennai proved he is much more than a pawn over the chess board, clinching the 2025 Prague Chess Masters title on Friday.

Aravindh staved off a strong challenge from compatriot and close friend Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Dutch GM Anish Giri, and China’s GM Wei Yei to finish a point clear of all of them.

Aravindh was the only player in the ten-man field to finish the tournament unbeaten. He registered three victories and seven draws.

Two of those wins were against Giri and Wei – his two closest competitors in the standings.

“He [Aravindh] usually plays at a very high level,” said his long-time coach RB Ramesh in a conversation with The Bridge.

“Generally, he hasn’t shown skills near to this level [like in Prague]. He smoothly fitted in every piece of the puzzle,” the coach added.

Aravindh’s high level of play was on display throughout the tournament. His game against Giri in the seventh round also won him the Kavalek Award for best game of the competition.

The game saw a brilliant sequence of moves, involving a knight sacrifice to stun Giri.

The Dutch GM was unbeaten in the tournament until then, having drawn his previous six games. He remained unbeaten after it as well but against Aravindh, he ran into a brick wall.

“I was doing this mind trick while playing Aravindh, because I was in a must-win situation,” Giri had said in the Chessbase India live stream after the match.

“I looked at him and told myself ‘okay I’ve seen you for many years, you’ve been Elo 2650 for many years and that’s how I’m going to treat you, like the old Aravindh.’

“I got completely crushed. Next time, I’ll know better,” lamented Giri.