Aravindh Chithambaram clinches the Prague Masters 2025 title

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram secured victory at the Prague Masters 2025, on Friday.

He finished the tournament with six points after settling for a draw against Turkey’s Ediz Gurel in the final round.

Despite the draw, Chithambaram’s title win was confirmed after Dutch GM Anish Giri defeated India's R. Praggnanandhaa in the last round. With this result, Chithambaram not only secured the championship but also finished a full point ahead of the rest of the field.

Praggnanandhaa ended his campaign with five points out of nine after his loss to Giri. The Prague Masters, part of the 7th Prague International Chess Festival, featured top international players battling it out over nine rounds.

Aravindh now has a live rating of 2743 and is currently the world no. 14.

