Boxer Vikas Krishan who lost in Round 1 fought with a shoulder injury

It seemed quite strange for a veteran boxer to lose in the first round of the main event. This is especially considering Vikas Krishan was already a two time Olympian and had relative experience in the international circuit. The fact however is that he lost to Okazawa, an amateur boxer due to an injury that he was suffering prior to the bout.

In a series of tweets posted by Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, there was information disclosed about an injury that Vikas Krishan was suffering. It seemed quite surprising that this wasn't revealed before but it was understood from the tweets that Vikas Krishan was nursing a shoulder injury at the time of his bout. Neeraj Goyat said " you fought today despite your shoulder injury and the agonising pain that you've been under. It needs strength of character to fight a battle such as this one with one working arm and what matters is that you tried your best. You're an inspiration & a true Indian."

@officialvkyadav you fought today despite your shoulder injury and the agonizing pain that you've been under. It needs strength of character to fight a battle such as this one with one working arm and what matters is that you tried your best. You're an inspiration & a true 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ui94voORYM — Neeraj Goyat (@GoyatNeeraj) July 24, 2021

The pictures attached included photos of the x-ray scan as well as a document with a diagnosis. It mentions the point of injury is the shoulder and it must be treated with adequate care and precaution. The report is seemingly from Tokyo as a lot of the formatting is done in Japanese. It is dated a few days before the bout.





