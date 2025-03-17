Boxing: Vijender Singh, Anurag Thakur not in contention for BFI polls

India's Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and former Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur won't be in contention in the upcoming elections for the Boxing Federation of India's executive committee.

The polls will instead see a four-way battle between Ajay Singh, Rajesh Bhandari, Hemanta Kalita, and D Chandralal.

While Ajay Singh is the incumbent president of the federation, Kalita is the secretary general.

Bhandari, on the other hand, is the president of Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, whereas Chandralal is the secretary of Kerala State Amateur Boxing Association.

Bhandari will also contest for the north zone vice president's post.

The Boxing Federation of India's elections is slated to be held on March 28, 2025 later this month.

The scrutiny of all nominations will take place on Tuesday, while publication of the list and withdrawals are set to take place on March 19.

In all, a total of 29 candidates have filed nominations for 19 spots up for grabs within the Boxing Federation of India. These 19 positions include, President, Secretary, Treasurer, eight zonal vice presidents, eight zonal joint secretaries.

As per reports, Thakur, who was expected to run for the President's post, had his nomination rejected as he isn't a member of any state association. The Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association had nominated him for the position.

Vijender Singh, meanwhile, had also expressed his desire to contest the polls for the president's post to The Bridge, but has been deemed ineligible.