I will run for Boxing Federation of India President's post: Vijender Singh

At a time when the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are at loggerheads over the governance of boxing in the country, Vijender Singh has started the process of filing his nominations for BFIs top post.

To be eligible, Vijender needs backing from state federation and the Bhiwani-lad has already started working on the formalities.

Vijender, in conversation to The Bridge on Wednesday, confirmed the development.

“Yes, I will be filing the nominations and will contest for the BFI president’s post. It will be good for Indian boxing. For the younger generation who want change,” Vijender, who was the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, told The Bridge.

“I welcome the Delhi high court’s decision on the ad-hoc committee. I am in touch with state federations and getting a lot of support from fellow boxers and administrators. A lot of formalities are there and I would say it is work in progress,” he added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on the 24th of February, had constituted a five-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of boxing after the Ajay Singh-led BFI failed to conduct elections on time.

The ad-hoc committee had nominated an attending officer - a retired High Court judge - to oversee the boxing elections and was likely to conduct elections by the end of March or early April.

A bench of justice Sachin Datta stayed the IOA's decision to put BFI under an ad-hoc committee, giving IOA two weeks to respond (next hearing on March 27).

Golden era for Indian boxing?

Vijender, the Beijing Olympics bronze medalist who turned professional in 2015, has garnered support from the state federations and former athletes.

He joined the Indian National Congress in 2019 and subsequently moved to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.

Manoj Kumar, former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer, has come out in support of Vijender. Manoj, who dominated India’s light welterweight (64kg) division at his peak, believes Vijender can bring the necessary changes for the betterment of sport in the country.

“Vijender’s leadership can bring a golden era for Indian boxing. He has the capacity to take Indian boxing to new heights. Vijender has been a player, he has lived boxing, understands the struggles and closely knows its needs. If he becomes the BFI president, then big changes will be seen for the betterment of boxers,” Manoj, who is training young boxers at his academy in Kurukshetra.

Apart from Manoj, Rajesh Bhandari, the ad-hoc committee's vice chairman, also welcomed Vijender’s decision.

“Former athletes should come forward and enroll themselves. I always believe that sportspersons should manage the everyday affairs of the National Sports Federations (NSFs),” Bhandari told this publication.

“Additionally, there should be some basic qualifications to be eligible for federation posts. Business men come, raise support and then neglect the sport as they have no time. If people from the boxing fraternity will join, they have the experience and will think for the betterment of sport,” he concluded.