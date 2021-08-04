Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 2
india
Boxing

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 12, August 4 - Lovlina Borgohain wins Bronze - Updates, Results, Score, Blog, Medal

Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the semifinal of Women's Welterweight. Follow us foe all the LIVE updates.

Lovlina Borghain Boxing Tokyo Olympics Medal
Lovlina Borgohain (Source: Getty)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-04T11:27:51+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian star boxer, Lovlina Borgohain, has settled for the Bronze medal in Women's Welterweight at the Tokyo Olympics after falling to an unanimous 5-0 loss to Busenaz Surmeneli from Turkey.

Read the full match report here.


Live Updates

Boxing Tokyo Olympics Lovlina Borgohain 
