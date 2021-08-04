Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 12, August 4 - Lovlina Borgohain wins Bronze - Updates, Results, Score, Blog, Medal
Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the semifinal of Women's Welterweight. Follow us foe all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian star boxer, Lovlina Borgohain, has settled for the Bronze medal in Women's Welterweight at the Tokyo Olympics after falling to an unanimous 5-0 loss to Busenaz Surmeneli from Turkey.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:55 AM GMT
End of India's boxing campaign in Tokyo
That is the end of India's boxing campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Out of the nine qualified pugilists from the country, only one returns with a medal - LOVLINA BORGOHAIN.
The 23-year-old from Assam fought well in the pre-quarters and quarterfinal but was of no match to the reigning World Champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semifinal.
Whether the Indian boxing campaign in Tokyo was successful or not is a debate for another day, but today it is all about one woman - LOVLINA BORGOHAIN.
I am signing off to celebrate this historic bronze from Lovlina. Thank you for joining in to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the bout!
- 4 Aug 2021 5:49 AM GMT
Lovlina settles for bronze
Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze in Women's Welterweight at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian losses by an unanimous decision.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:47 AM GMT
Busenaz is still going at it
No mercy from Busenaz as she still keeps going at it aggresively.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:46 AM GMT
Lovlina looking tired
Lovlina Borgohain seems to have exhausted herself in the first two rounds. Unable to land strong and clean punches currently.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:44 AM GMT
Lovlina loses the second round
Lovlina Borgohain loses the second round unanimously as well. And to add salts to the wounds, she has a point deducted.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:43 AM GMT
Busenaz seems too strong
Busenaz seems to be just too strong for Lovlina. Do not think this is going in the India's favour either!
- 4 Aug 2021 5:42 AM GMT
Better from Lovlina
Lovlina seems to be boxing better now than she had in the first round. Busenaz still has the edge.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:41 AM GMT
Lovlina loses the first round
Lovlina Borgohain loses the first round unanimously. And it was expected considering the final 30 seconds.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:40 AM GMT
Heated first round comes to an end
That was a very heated round with some words exchanged between the two boxers. It started off well but got ugly very soon.
- 4 Aug 2021 5:39 AM GMT
Some warnings for Lovlina
A couple of warnings for the Indian for headbutting. She needs to be careful here.