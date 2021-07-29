Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 6, 29 July - Mary Kom eyes quarterfinal berth - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Mary Kom will be eyeing a quarterfinal berth in the women's Flyweight category. Follow us for LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.
The legendary Mary Kom will take on Columbia's Valencia Victoria Ingrit Lorena in her Round of 16 match in women's flyweight division. The bout is expected to kick start at 3:36 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2021 10:26 AM GMT
Unfortunate for India
It was very very tight, and the scores suggest the exact same thing. It is 3-2 in favour of Ingrit Valencia Victoria.
- 29 July 2021 10:24 AM GMT
Mary Kom LOSES by Split Decision
HEARTBREAK for India as Mary Kom loses the bout by Split Decision. This was very very close, and the Indian would feel hard done by.
- 29 July 2021 10:22 AM GMT
Less than a minute remains
Less than a minute remains, and it is still as fiery as it was when it started. Going to be very tough to decide a winner here.
- 29 July 2021 10:21 AM GMT
Still on attack
Relentless from both the boxers. No one wants to take the step back and defend! All out attack from both.
- 29 July 2021 10:20 AM GMT
Lot riding on the final round
Unlike a lot of other bouts where the results have already been clear by the second round, this is very very close!
- 29 July 2021 10:19 AM GMT
Round 2 goes to Mary Kom!
Mary Kom takes the second round, with three judges drawing it in her favour!
- 29 July 2021 10:18 AM GMT
Close second round!
Much like the first round, the second has been close as well with both landing some very good punches. Wonder, what the judges think here?
- 29 July 2021 10:16 AM GMT
Mary trying to attack
Mary Kom is trying her best to attack, and this is really aggressive from both. The referee has to stop the bout!
- 29 July 2021 10:15 AM GMT
First round is drawn in favour of Valenica
Wow! All the judges except for one have drawn the first round against Mary Kom.
- 29 July 2021 10:14 AM GMT
That was a fiery first round
Both the boxers were on to each other right from the very first second, and none bothered to slow it down. It is close but seems Mary Kom might have an edge here with the Indian landing some clean punches.