Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 6, July 29 - India's Sajan Prakash will be in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Get all the latest updates from today's men's and women's swimming including the coverage of India's Sajan Prakash
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Day 6 of the swimming events at Tokyo Olympics.
As has been the case so far, there will be no finals or decisive rounds. Instead there will be heats in four events -
1. Women's 800m Freestyle
2. Men's 100m Butterfly
3. Women's 200m Backstroke
4. Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
Follow the LIVE Blog as well go through the Heats of all four events!
Live Updates
- 29 July 2021 10:23 AM GMT
The Summer McIntosh Fairytale continues
Canadian Swimmer Summer McIntosh is only 14! At an age where people usually focus on academics, she's out here winning races in the biggest competition in the World! She led Heat 2 from start to finish and won it comfortably with a time of 8:25.04. Julia Hassler finished second with 8:26.99 while Japan's Waka Kobori required 8:28.90.
- 29 July 2021 10:12 AM GMT
Fantastic acceleration from Eve Thomas on the last lap to win Heat 1
20-year-old Eve Thomas from New Zealand overpowered Chile's Kristel Kobrich on the last 100m of the swim to win Heat 1 of Women's 800m. She finished with a time of 8:32.51.
- 29 July 2021 10:03 AM GMT
Women's 800m Freestyle owned by Katie Ledecky
The star American swimmer Katie Ledecky who was sensational in the morning and single-handedly forced her Team to a silver in the Relay will be in action once again in the event she has owned since 2016. Ledecky owns both the World Record as well as Olympic Record (8:04.79) set at Rio. She'll be the hot favourite for this as we gear up for the four heats.