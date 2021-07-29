Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Day 6 of the swimming events at Tokyo Olympics.

As has been the case so far, there will be no finals or decisive rounds. Instead there will be heats in four events -

1. Women's 800m Freestyle

2. Men's 100m Butterfly

3. Women's 200m Backstroke

4. Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Follow the LIVE Blog as well go through the Heats of all four events!