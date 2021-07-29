Top
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 6, July 29 - India's Sajan Prakash will be in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Get all the latest updates from today's men's and women's swimming including the coverage of India's Sajan Prakash

Sajan Prakash will be in action in Heat 2 of Mens 100m Butterfly
Sajan Prakash will be in action in Heat 2 of Men's 100m Butterfly

By

Anjishnu Roy

Updated: 2021-07-29T15:53:03+05:30

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Day 6 of the swimming events at Tokyo Olympics.

As has been the case so far, there will be no finals or decisive rounds. Instead there will be heats in four events -

1. Women's 800m Freestyle

2. Men's 100m Butterfly

3. Women's 200m Backstroke

4. Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Follow the LIVE Blog as well go through the Heats of all four events!

Swimming Tokyo Olympics Olympic Sports Karnataka 
