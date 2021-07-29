Boxer Mary Kom loses in Round of 16, bids farewell from Tokyo Olympics

India's legendary boxer Mary Kom bids farewell from the Tokyo Olympics after she lost to Colombian pugilist Rio 2016 bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

The Indian lost 3-2 in a split decision.

Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia scoresheet

Competing in her pet 51kg category, Mary took a measured approach from the beginning in the blue corner. and sought opportunities to throw calculated left-hand punches on Valencia.The Colombian was adjudged the winner in Round 1. A sudden burst of energy saw Mary landing the right punches on the Colombian. Valencia was, however, quick to foil some of the left-hand jabs from Mary. The Manipuri boxer tried to maintain a tactical edge and landed right-hand punches on the Colombian in Round 3, but it wasn't enough.



Mary had last met Valencia at the 2019 AIBA Boxing World Championship, where she had defeated the Colombian and went on to win a bronze medal.



Three other Indian boxers including, Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani and Satish Kumar have made their entry into the quarterfinals as well.