Shiva Thapa fails to win a medal, exits in quarterfinals of AIBA World Boxing Championships

India's experienced boxer Shiva Thapa becomes fails to win bring his second at the AIBA World Championships medal home as he suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat against Turkey's 19-year-old Kerem Oezmen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old from Assam who competed in his fourth World Championship seemed to be caught off-guard by the young Turkish from the very first round who landed his energetic punches one after another. Thapa tried to gain back his momentum through counter-attacks, however, Oezmen stood too swift for him.

Thapa's won his only medal at the World Championships in 2015 in Doha, where he landed a bronze.

The five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) had earlier defeated France's Lounes Hamraoui 4-1 in a late-night pre-quarterfinal bout on Monday to move ahead.



Earlier in the day, debutant Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India's first medal at the ongoing AIBA World Men's Boxing Championships after advancing to the semifinals with a superb win over former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela. The 21-year-old Akash, who is a reigning national champion, prevailed 5-0 in a fabulous performance during which his punching and showmanship were simply outstanding.

Meanwhile, Narender Berwal fell to a loss by unanimous decision against Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev.

















