World Boxing Championships 2021: Debutant Akash Kumar wins India's first medal

Debutant Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India's first medal at the ongoing AIBA World Men's Boxing Championships here on Tuesday after advancing to the semifinals with a superb win over former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela. The 21-year-old Akash, who is a reigning national champion, prevailed 5-0 in a fabulous performance during which his punching and showmanship were simply outstanding.

The fearless youngster scored on counter-attacks with a non-existent guard and taunted his opponent, all this while staying out of his range with terrific pace and footwork. He lost his mother to a lung infection in September and competed in the national championships unaware of the tragedy. Rivas had originally won a bronze in the Rio 2016 Olympics but his medal was upgraded to silver after the original second place finisher failed a dope test.

𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙏𝘼𝘾𝙐𝙇𝘼𝙍 🤩💥#AkashKumar (54 kg) secures 1st medal for 🇮🇳 at the #MensWorldChampionships after he stunned the Rio olympics 🥈 medalist 🇻🇪's Yoel Finol to beat him unanimously in the QF 💪🏻



