Proposal to shift Indian boxing team to Italy for training rejected

The recent proposal laid down by the Indian Boxing team's High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva to shift the Boxing team to Italy has been supposedly rejected. This move was proposed in light of the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships that are to be held in Dubai this month from May 21 onwards.



The Boxing Federation of India had earlier made an official announcement that the tournament would be shifted out of New Delhi given the rise in Covid cases across India. It was made due to the numerous travel restriction that other countries have imposed on India due to health and safety concerns.

In light of this, training and the overall focus of athletes in India too will be restricted given the threat of Covid looming large everywhere. The men's boxing camp is currently taking place in the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

The women's camp was being held in Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium but had to be closed due to Covid cases that arose within the camp. In light of this BFI, officials have supposedly rejected the proposal to move abroad and have opted to remain in India and continue the training.



With less than three weeks left for the tournament, regular testing is being done to help detect any Covid cases within the Boxing camp. The lockdown in New Delhi has also led the BFI to propose a move of the women's Boxing camp to Patiala.