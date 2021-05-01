Down with Covid-19, Simranjit Kaur to miss out on Asian Boxing Championships

The 25-year-old Tokyo Olympics bound pugilist, Simranjit Kaur, has been dropped from the Asian Boxing Championships squad following her failure to recover from a bout against the deadly coronavirus.



According to reports, Kaur is still in isolation at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex and it would not be possible for her to compete in the Asian Championships. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) might send the second-best boxer in the women's 60kg weight division to fill in for Kaur.

Kaur is the current national champion in Women's 60kg and is one of the four Indian woman boxers to have booked their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. The other three who have qualified includes the legendary MC Mary Kom (51kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg).



The Asian Boxing Championship was supposed to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi from May 21, but had to be relocated to Dubai following an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections at the Indian capital.