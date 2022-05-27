Nikhat Zareen returns to Hyderabad, gets grand airport welcome: WATCH

From being a Junior Boxing World Champion in 2011 to becoming the Senior Boxing World Champion in 2022 - Nikhat Zareen has indeed come a long way. Creating history on Turkish soil once more, Nikhat Zareen defeated Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships to claim the gold medal and crown herself as the new World Champion in the 52kg flyweight category last week.

Ever since, India has erupted in joy for the 25-year-old Nizamabad girl's success with celebrations and felicitations taking place in the capital - New Delhi, after her return. In fact, even legendary boxer and 6-time World Champion Mary Kom also congratulated Nikhat Zareen, putting to rest all the bitter history and controversies between them, in a welcome gesture.

On Friday, Nikhat Zareen finally returned to Hyderabad and upon her arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the new World Champion was greeted most ceremoniously - with a lot of pomp and splendour!

Nikhat Zareen comes back to Hyderabad after her world beating performance. How special is that! @tuhinmishra75, @yashwanthrao, @baselineventure pic.twitter.com/FtGYnPJcZw — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 27, 2022

Ministers Srinivas Goud and Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy welcomed Nikhat Zareen and congratulated her for winning the gold medal and bringing pride to the whole nation.

Welcomed Indian Pride, World Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen, Shooter @singhesha10 who bagged 3 gold medals in ISSF Junior World Cup & Indian women's team footballer Soumya Guguloth at RGI Airport in Hyderabad along with Colleague Minister Prashanth Reddy Garu & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/oLMskLBeOm — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) May 27, 2022

Not only Zareen, teen shooter Esha Singh, who bagged 3 gold medals in ISSF Junior World Cup and Indian women's team footballer Soumya Guguloth, who was a part of the Indian Women's League (IWL)-winning Gokulam Kerala side, was also felicitated and received with much uproar upon their arrival on home turf.

