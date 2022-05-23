Mary Kom congratulates Nikhat Zareen; the new World Champion replies

After much speculation as to will-she-won't-she given the history and rivalry, 6-time World Champion Mary Kom congratulated the new Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen on her triumphant win at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships that was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Taking to her Twitter, the legendary boxer tweeted a picture of Nikhat Zareen's winning moment against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand with the caption: "Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors."

Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/M3RouNCaPs — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 20, 2022

It's no secret that both Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen share a stiff rivalry ever since the latter demanded a trial to be conducted for the flyweight category for the 2019 Boxing World Championships, which the BFI had abruptly cancelled, selecting Mary for it based on her past achievements.



However, Nikhat had filed a complaint and a lot of controversy had taken place between the two boxers, with Mary even asking, 'Who is Nikhat Zareen?'

The BFI did conduct a trial after the complaint from Zareen but it was Mary Kom, the more experienced pugilist, who won on that occasion.

However, things have changed between the two since then and it can be suspected that the relations are cordial as Mary Kom congratulated the young Nikhat on her World Championship win - a feat she achieved by winning all her bouts based on unanimous decisions.

Thank you so much di, it motivates me to work more hard and make our country proud as you've done.😇🙏 https://t.co/rTwLwKvqGx — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 23, 2022

What's more heartening to see is that Nikhat has now replied to Mary Kom's congratulatory tweet with the message: "Thank you so much di, it motivates me to work more hard and make our country proud as you've done.😇🙏"



If this isn't a great moment for Indian boxing - to see the two boxers, one a legend already, the other, a legend-in-the-making, put their past bitterness behind them and congratulate and respect each other, what is?

