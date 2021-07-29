Mary Kom out! But, these Indian boxers can still win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics

The Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom was knocked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she fell to a 2-3 defeat to Columbia's Igrit Valencia Victoria in the pre-quarterfinals of the Women's Flyweight category.



While Mary Kom's hopes for a second Olympic medal have come crashing down with this loss, India still has its chances alive for a podium finish in boxing.

Here, we look at Indian boxers who can still win a medal for India in Tokyo.

Amit Panghal

India's best medal bet in boxing at the Tokyo Games, Amit Panghal, has not even started his campaign in the Olympics yet. Ranked number 1 in the world going into the Olympics, Amit Panghal will start his stint in the Men's Flyweight at the Olympics on 31st July 2021 directly from the Round of 16 – just two successful bouts away from a medal.

Satish Kumar

Competing in the Men's Super-Heavyweight division, Satish Kumar started his time at the Tokyo Olympics with an easy win in the Round of 16, earlier today. The first-ever Indian pugilist to qualify for the Olympics in Super-Heavyweight, Satish Kumar, is now just one medal away from a podium finish.

Lovlina Borgohain

The first-ever woman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain, won her first bout at the Games, which was a pre-quarterfinal, quite convincingly. Having qualified for the quarterfinal in Women's Welterweight, the 23-year-old Lovlina is just one successful bout away from becoming only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Pooja Rani

Much like Satish Kumar and Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani, too, started her Tokyo Olympics campaign from the Round of 16. Having won that bout and qualifying for the quarterfinal, the 30-year-old is also just one win away from securing herself a medal in Women's Middleweight at the Tokyo Olympics.