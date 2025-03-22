Boxer Nikhat Zareen reveals the reason behind Paris Olympics debacle

Nikhat Zareen travelled to the 2024 Paris Olympics with her eyes set on a medal. But a unanimous round of 16 defeat to Chinese World No. 1 Wu Yu meant that she returned empty handed.

Already reeling from the heartbreak of Paris, Nikhat resumed training and her sprits were further dented when a meniscus injury laid her low.

Now though, in the midst of a rehabilitation program, the news of boxing’s inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has lifted her spirits.

“I thought my dreams of winning at medal for India at the Olympics were shattered,” she said, in an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the ongoing 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship at Great Noida on Friday.

But now, the news appears to have handed her a shot in the arm.

“I’m going to give my hundred percent and will not make the mistakes I made in Paris,” she said.

What then, went wrong at Paris, is the obvious question.

“My bout was in the morning session and my body wasn’t recovered,” Nikhat explained before quickly admitting that she was fighting the top boxer in the flyweight category, one that she’d never faced her before.

“I watched my bout, there were mistakes made,” confessed the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing champ.

That said, with support from family, she is now gradually looking ahead.

“No problem beta, whatever happened happened for good,” were the words of encouragement that she received from her family.

And that is helping her stay optimistic.

But has she moved on from the Paris disappointment?

“One can’t move in so quickly. You just have to accept that you lost,” she responds, holding back no punches, much like her efforts in the ring.

That said, the 28-year-old is now on the path to recovery and says she will be back in ring in May.

“Now you jut have to focus on the future and work harder than you used to before,” she concluded.